Grandson living in Village of Mira Mesa nabbed on DUI after caught speeding

A grandson living in the Village of Mira Mesa was nabbed on a drunk driving charge after he was caught speeding near Via Port Mall in Leesburg.

Bryce Gavin Piontek, 24, who lives at 323 Del Mar Drive, was driving a silver Pontiac at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday when he was caught on radar traveling at 77 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Tavares Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated in the Books-A-Million parking lot.

The Georgia native admitted he had marijuana in his car. Two containers “holding minimal amounts of a green leafy substance” were found in the vehicle. The substance taken as evidence to be destroyed.

While Piontek was standing near the rear of the vehicle, officers suspected he had been drinking. He had trouble keeping his balance and struggled to follow instructions during field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .16 and .15 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and issued a written warning for speeding. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.