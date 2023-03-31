84.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, March 31, 2023
type here...

Grandson living in Village of Mira Mesa nabbed on DUI after caught speeding

By Staff Report
Bryce Piontek
Bryce Piontek

A grandson living in the Village of Mira Mesa was nabbed on a drunk driving charge after he was caught speeding near Via Port Mall in Leesburg.

Bryce Gavin Piontek, 24, who lives at 323 Del Mar Drive, was driving a silver Pontiac at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday when he was caught on radar traveling at 77 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Tavares Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated in the Books-A-Million parking lot.

The Georgia native admitted he had marijuana in his car. Two containers “holding minimal amounts of a green leafy substance” were found in the vehicle. The substance taken as evidence to be destroyed.

While Piontek was standing near the rear of the vehicle, officers suspected he had been drinking. He had trouble keeping his balance and struggled to follow instructions during field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .16 and .15 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and issued a written warning for speeding. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Problems with windows in homes in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident details problems he has had with windows at his home.

Disenchanted with life in The Villages

A Village of Richmond resident writes that he is disenchanted with life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Reopen the Barnstorm Theater

A Village of Hillsborough resident adds his voice in the growing chorus calling for the reopening of the Barnstorm Theater.

If we can’t get tee times it might be time to slow down construction of new homes

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager suggests that if the population is exceeding the amenities, then maybe it’s time to slow down on the construction of homes.

Our lunch was ruined thanks to a smoker

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says a smoker ruined her group’s recent lunch at a country club in The Villages.

Photos