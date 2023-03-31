Lady Lake police nab man driving on suspended license

Lady Lake police nabbed a man driving on a suspended license.

Gregory Scott Shelton, 28, of Crystal River, was driving a Pontiac G5 at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Fennell Boulevard when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and found the registration had expired in September, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Shelton handed the officer his Florida identification card and admitted he does not have a valid driver’s license. A check revealed that Shelton was convicted of driving while license suspended in 2016 and 2017.

He was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.