Lois Milne Mapes was a much loved wife, mother and grandmother. She passed on March 21, 2023 at age 79 after a long struggle with interstitial lung disease. Her family was by her side.

Lois was born in Greensburg PA on January 24, 1944 and graduated from Greensburg High School in 1961. She met her husband Peter Mapes while in college. Together they had one child, Amy Susan (Mapes) Diefes.

As an adult student, Lois attended the Youngstown State University and received a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting in 1982. She graduated Magna Cum Laude and worked as a data analyst for many companies in the Youngstown area.

Peter and Lois moved from Poland, Ohio, to the Villages, where she was known for her skills and passion for knitting and stitchwork. Her shawls filled a dresser and stitchery is on every wall. She was a lover of all animals and her pets Joanie, Ellie, and Dora will miss her dearly.

She is survived by her husband Peter, daughter Amy, and grandchildren Emily and Nick.

No service will be held.