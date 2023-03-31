Oxford man at wheel of truck that hit and killed bicyclist in Lake County

An Oxford man was at the wheel of a truck that hit and killed a bicyclist in Lake County.

The 33-year-old man was driving a white Ford F-250 pickup at 5:10 p.m. Thursday that was southbound on State Road 19 south of Shockley Trail Road in Altoona when the 13-year-old boy riding a bicycle, who was also southbound on State Road 19, strayed from the road’s shoulder into the path of the pickup, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The Oxford man remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The bicyclist had not been wearing a helmet. The crash remains under investigation.