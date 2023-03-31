58.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, March 31, 2023
type here...

Oxford man at wheel of truck that hit and killed bicyclist in Lake County

By Staff Report

An Oxford man was at the wheel of a truck that hit and killed a bicyclist in Lake County.

The 33-year-old man was driving a white Ford F-250 pickup at 5:10 p.m. Thursday that was southbound on State Road 19 south of Shockley Trail Road in Altoona when the 13-year-old boy riding a bicycle, who was also southbound on State Road 19, strayed from the road’s shoulder into the path of the pickup, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The Oxford man remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The bicyclist had not been wearing a helmet. The crash remains under investigation.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

If we can’t get tee times it might be time to slow down construction of new homes

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager suggests that if the population is exceeding the amenities, then maybe it’s time to slow down on the construction of homes.

Our lunch was ruined thanks to a smoker

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says a smoker ruined her group’s recent lunch at a country club in The Villages.

Ever left your mailbox key in the door?

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident has a suggestion for keys that are accidentally left in mailbox doors at postal stations in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Natives struggle with the tidal wave of The Villages

A lifelong Wildwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, attempts to explain how The Villages has impacted the lives of those who were here “first.”

At what point did the winter visitors get priority for tee times?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sabal Chase takes on the issue of full-time residents having trouble getting tee times.

Photos