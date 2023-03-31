Patricia Eleanor Peterson, 81, died at The Villages, FL, on March 24, 2023. Born in Battle Creek, MI, to James and Dorothy Clark Macey, Pat fought off childhood disease epidemics at her beginning and she fought Parkinson’s in her end times. Pat was a beloved educator, a devoted mother, and one of the most genuine people to be encountered.

Growing up in Battle Creek, Pat attended Verona Elementary, W.K. Kellogg Jr. High, and graduated BC Central HS in 1959. A proud Spartan, she received both her Bachelors and Master’s degrees from MSU and commuted via the old M-78 for many of her college classes. Her degrees led to a career with the BC Public Schools, notably as a Principal at both Prairieview and Fremont Elementary Schools.

Pat was so proud of being the birth mother of Liz Morgan, Matt Peterson, and twins Todd and Troy Peterson. She had been married for 58 years to fellow teacher Jerry Peterson, who preceded her in death, along with her son, Todd, her parents, and one sister. She is survived by her remaining children, a brother, and a joyous multitude of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, and the hundreds of her former students in Battle Creek.

In her later years, Pat was an avid golfer and devout Episcopalian. Pat also was a part of the Battle Creek community at Boxing for Parkinson’s. She will be laid to rest at Saint Thomas Episcopal Church Memorial Gardens, alongside her husband. A Celebration of Life was held in Florida.

