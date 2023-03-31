Problems with windows in homes in The Villages

To the Editor:

My home was built in 2016 and the builder installed windows manufactured by CWS located in Ocala. Over time the space between the double pane windows began to fog from leaks in the glass seal. In 2017 we noticed two windows were defective and beginning to show fog. At that time T&D Distribution was responsible for the warranty work and replaced two lower windows and we paid $50 for labor. Subsequently, CWS sold its warranty work to RoMac Lumber and Supply, Leesburg. After a few years more windows became defective and began to fog. RoMac eventually replaced nine more windows. Many homeowners have CWS windows that have a stationary upper window that can only be replaced by cutting out the seal around the window glass with a power tool. After three hours of cutting out windows my labor cost to replace 9 windows was $597. RoMac currently has two work crews replacing CWS windows in The Villages. I had to replace 11 windows in a home that is seven years old. I know there are many homeowners with similar problems. This is a problem that should be looked into by Senior vs Crimes and the Florida Attorney General’s Office. CWS must have a contract with the Developer that requires each builder to install CWS windows. An investigation should disclose that CWS are making windows that are defective. The sheer number of window replacements in the Villages would help support a pattern of defect that is not being disclosed to the home buyer by CWS and the Developer. We all have paid a lot for our homes and we should demand and receive better quality. If you are having problems with your windows please contact Senior vs Crimes. The Florida Attorney General is the only legal avenue for consumer fraud and protection. I’m not optimistic anything constructive will be done. The developer has the money and the political power. If your feeling like a human ATM in the Villages, your not alone.

Keith Hohimer

Village of Osceola Hills