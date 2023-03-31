Reopen the Barnstorm Theater

To the Editor:
We chose our Hillsborough home in 2014. The Barnstorm Theater was a significant factor in our selection. Why can you not re-open the nicest theater complex for miles around?
Joseph Finch
Village of Hillsborough
