Another golf cart has rolled into a pond at a golf course in The Villages.

The red E-Z-GO golf cart rolled into the pond Saturday afternoon at Hole #7 at the Sarasota Executive Golf Course.

It was deja vu all over again for Sean Duffy of Kart Aide, who was called to help retrieve the golf cart from the pond.

Duffy had been called to the same pond at the at the same golf course in February when another golf cart wound up in the water.