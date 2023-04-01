April is National Volunteer Month

April is the month that is dedicated to promoting, encouraging, and celebrating volunteerism.

National Volunteer Month has been celebrated on and off since the 1940s but gained official recognition in 1990. Each year a special week is selected as National Volunteer week and this year that is April 16-22. So many individuals within the villages volunteer to give their love and labor to others. This is a time to honor and salute all of the volunteers within The Villages who take the time to help others in need!

This is also the time to encourage others to volunteer. There are endless opportunities within The Villages community to do so! Not only does this benefit the recipient, but it also benefits the volunteer! Studies have continued to prove that volunteering is a positive tonic for both body and mind! Volunteering has proven to make individuals happier and more productive. As an example, a study of adults over the age of 55 published in the journal Psychology and Aging, showed that volunteering reduced mortality risk by 47 percent. There are several theories on this with the lead contender being that volunteering provides mood-boosting benefits which help lower stress, decreasing the risk of heart disease and even cancer. In addition, several studies have shown that volunteering in later life is associated with fewer cognitive problems and lower dementia rates. Having a meaningful purpose and active stimulation brings healthy rewards!

As a volunteer coordinator for a local non-profit (Our Moment Cafe, Inc.), I am touched daily by the selfless actions of these volunteers. This month allows me the opportunity to remind them of the positive impact they have on those they serve with their kindness, compassion, and love. I am humbled and honored to be a part of that team!

To those reading this that may be “thinking” about volunteering. Find something (anything!) of interest to you and jump in. Just do it. It will not only make a significant impact on the lives of others, but it will also make a positive difference in your life as well!

Carol Ann Wolf, MSH-CDP is a Village of Hemingway resident. She is a retired healthcare executive that volunteers in a variety of different areas within The Villages relating to dementia, including community education. She is on the Board of Directors and is the Volunteer Coordinator for the non-profit Our Moment Cafe, Inc. (https://www.ourmomentcafe.org) which provides social engagement (i.e. memory cafes), education, and support for caregivers and their loved ones with Alzheimer’s or dementia.