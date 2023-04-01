Daughter of couple in The Villages sentenced in crash that injured two people

The daughter of a couple in The Villages has been sentenced in a crash that sent two people to an emergency room.

Courtney Allison Pressley, 47, who lives at 335 Pacolet Terrace in the Village of Caroline, pleaded no contest last week in Lake County Court to a charge of driving under the influence impairment with property damage. She has been placed on probation for one year, will lose her driver’s license for six months and has been ordered to seek an alcohol evaluation. She was also ordered to make restitution to the victims in the case.

Pressley had been involved in a two-vehicle collision shortly before 8 p.m. Nov. 19 at the intersection of County Road 468 and Griffin Road in Fruitland Park, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Her vehicle had collided with a Toyota pickup. The driver and a passenger of the Toyota pickup were transported by Lake EMS to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash.

The police officers who were investigating the accident earlier in the day had an encounter with Pressley at the Fruitland Park Blues, Brews and BBQ event. At that event, Pressley had been drinking a Bud Light beer and slurred her words. The Illinois native, who noted she takes antidepressants, struggled through field sobriety exercises. She refused to provide a breath sample. Upon arrival at the jail, officers found that she had urinated on herself.