Lady Lake man accused of ripping off employer who tried to help him

A Lady Lake man is accused of ripping off his employer who tried to help him.

Giancarlo Osvaldo Ayabarreno, 26, is facing charges of grand theft and fraud following his arrest Wednesday after an investigation by the Leesburg Police Department.

Ayabarreno was fired in September by his employer, Lake Glass & Mirror in Leesburg, a family-owned business that has been in operation for four decades. He had gone to his employer and complained that he had some debt to pay off and asked for a $1,000 advance. His employer granted the request and issued him a check, although it was not a common practice at the company. It was later discovered that Ayabarreno used the bank account number and routing number from the check to make online payments for his Discover card and PayPal account. He also made online payments to himself from his employer’s bank account, after he was fired.

He stole about $5,800using the tactic.

Ayabarreno had been employed as a residential installer and had access to a fleet fuel card for his work vehicle.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $7,000 bond.