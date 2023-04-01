69.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 1, 2023
Lady Lake Police K-9 ready for retirement after crime-fighting career

By Staff Report

After more than six years of dedicated service, Lady Lake Police K-9 Lux is retiring.

The seasoned 7 1⁄2 year old long-haired German shepherd isn’t going far. He will soon share a permanent place on the farm with his trusted former partner, Lady Lake Police K-9 handler Officer Joshua Higgins and his wife, Becky, who works in the Lady Lake Growth Management Department Development . Police Officer Higgins has the necessary training to take proper care of K-9 Lux and the pair have established a bond after working together for years in the field.

Lux has been a valuable member of the Lady Lake Police Department.

Lux will officially retire at 6 p.m. Monday with a ceremony during the Town of Lady Lake Commission meeting in the Town Hall Commission Chambers, located at 409 Fennell Blvd.

His future family describe him as the “nicest dog ever” albeit “super goofy and clumsy.” But his sweet disposition didn’t stop him from getting the job done.

K-9 Lux came to Lady Lake in 2017 when he was just 16 months old via the LakeCounty Sheriff’s Office and has since served the Town as a narcotics and tracking dog. During his service, the black and tan pooch trained extensively alongside his human partner. He is credited with tracking missing seniors with dementia, lost children and criminals. Due to arthritis, he has now worked his last case.

Still, his medical condition won’t slow him down as he lives out his golden years running free on the family farm with friends of all species.

