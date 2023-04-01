Lady Lake woman ordered into anger management after battle with co-worker

A woman has been ordered into anger management after a brawl with a co-worker at Sumter County Transit.

Angela Camille Mitchell, 57, of Lady Lake, has been ordered to complete 12 hours of anger management and perform 15 hours of community service. It she completes those assignments, she will not be prosecuted on a charge of battery.

She showed up for work this past August at the Sumter County Transit office at 1525 Industrial Drive in Wildwood and got into “a verbal altercation” with an employee at the front desk when that employee complained abut Mitchell “constantly being late and using company time for personal errands,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Mitchell initially left the building, but soon returned and began yelling at her co-worker. Mitchell “lunged” at the other worker who was seated. Mitchell hit her in the face with her left hand. The other worker grabbed Mitchell by the wrists and called out for help, the report said. Mitchell pulled free and resumed hitting the other woman. A manager came out of his office and broke up the altercation.

The co-worker “had blood running down the right side of her face due to a small laceration on her cheek bone just to the right side of her right eye,” the report said.

When officers interviewed Mitchell, she admitted the argument began over “her going to Walmart while she was supposed to be working,” the report said. Mitchell claimed the other woman “put her finger in her face.” Mitchell added, “So I hit her.”