Margaret Jean Venters of The Villages, passed away on March 29, 2023 in The Villages\

A Celebration of Life will be at 3PM, April 1 2023 at Hiers Baxley Funeral Home 3575 Wedgewood Lane Grady

Jean Venters was born in Kerrobert Saskatchewan to Roy and Elsie Greer on July 2 1930. She attended the University of Saskatchewn, Saskatoon Canada.

She married David Brian Venters and worked as a primary school teacher until she moved with Brian to Davidson Saskatchewan where he practiced Family Medicine until moving to Florida in 1971. Jean was a member or the United Church of Canada, United Methodist Church in Grenada Mississippi and United Church of Christ in The Villages.

Jean is preceded in death by Roy and Elsie Greer, Brian Venters and Mary Van Alstine

She is survived by Patricia Venters, Barbara Venters, David Venters, Eric Venters, Lawrence Greer, Kaity Venters, Morganne Venters, Billy Venters, Kellen Venters, Viktor Kreider, Dillon Kreider and one great grandchild Grady Venters

The family of Jean Venters wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Buffalo Crossing Rehabilitation, Buffalo Crossing Assisted Living and special friends.