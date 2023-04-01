82.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, April 1, 2023
type here...

Margaret Jean Venters

By Staff Report
Margaret Jean Venters
Margaret Jean Venters

Margaret Jean Venters of The Villages, passed away on March 29, 2023 in The Villages\

A Celebration of Life will be at 3PM, April 1 2023 at Hiers Baxley Funeral Home 3575 Wedgewood Lane Grady

Jean Venters was born in Kerrobert Saskatchewan to Roy and Elsie Greer on July 2 1930. She attended the University of Saskatchewn, Saskatoon Canada.

She married David Brian Venters and worked as a primary school teacher until she moved with Brian to Davidson Saskatchewan where he practiced Family Medicine until moving to Florida in 1971. Jean was a member or the United Church of Canada, United Methodist Church in Grenada Mississippi and United Church of Christ in The Villages.

Jean is preceded in death by Roy and Elsie Greer, Brian Venters and Mary Van Alstine

She is survived by Patricia Venters, Barbara Venters, David Venters, Eric Venters, Lawrence Greer, Kaity Venters, Morganne Venters, Billy Venters, Kellen Venters, Viktor Kreider, Dillon Kreider and one great grandchild Grady Venters

The family of Jean Venters wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Buffalo Crossing Rehabilitation, Buffalo Crossing Assisted Living and special friends.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Problems with windows in homes in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident details problems he has had with windows at his home.

Disenchanted with life in The Villages

A Village of Richmond resident writes that he is disenchanted with life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Reopen the Barnstorm Theater

A Village of Hillsborough resident adds his voice in the growing chorus calling for the reopening of the Barnstorm Theater.

If we can’t get tee times it might be time to slow down construction of new homes

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager suggests that if the population is exceeding the amenities, then maybe it’s time to slow down on the construction of homes.

Our lunch was ruined thanks to a smoker

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says a smoker ruined her group’s recent lunch at a country club in The Villages.

Photos