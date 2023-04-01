87.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, April 1, 2023
type here...

Too much complaining!

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I have seen and heard many Villagers do little other than complain about any issue under the sun. From traffic, restaurants and their customers, to the weather.
Please refrain from pushing your own opinions on others. These Letters to the Editor are becoming nothing more than a sounding board for curmudgeons, who find fault in everything they see.
Many in fact would rather focus on what makes the Villages a safe place. It’s a clean atmosphere and generally friendly people who simply want to enjoy their advancing years.
It is not the place of the editor or their staff, to listen to many unfounded gripes about everything under the sun!
Please give it a rest!

Howard Burden
Village of Tamarind Grove

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Every country has smokers

A Village of Richmond resident responds to a resident who complained a smoker ruined a recent outing at Palmer Legends Country Club. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Problems with windows in homes in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident details problems he has had with windows at his home.

Disenchanted with life in The Villages

A Village of Richmond resident writes that he is disenchanted with life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Reopen the Barnstorm Theater

A Village of Hillsborough resident adds his voice in the growing chorus calling for the reopening of the Barnstorm Theater.

If we can’t get tee times it might be time to slow down construction of new homes

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager suggests that if the population is exceeding the amenities, then maybe it’s time to slow down on the construction of homes.

Photos