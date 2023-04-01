Too much complaining!

To the Editor:

I have seen and heard many Villagers do little other than complain about any issue under the sun. From traffic, restaurants and their customers, to the weather.

Please refrain from pushing your own opinions on others. These Letters to the Editor are becoming nothing more than a sounding board for curmudgeons, who find fault in everything they see.

Many in fact would rather focus on what makes the Villages a safe place. It’s a clean atmosphere and generally friendly people who simply want to enjoy their advancing years.

It is not the place of the editor or their staff, to listen to many unfounded gripes about everything under the sun!

Please give it a rest!

Howard Burden

Village of Tamarind Grove