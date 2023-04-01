65 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, April 1, 2023
type here...

Two Nigerian men arrested with stolen identification on I-75 in Sumter County

By Meta Minton
Omotokunbo Omotosho 1
Omotokunbo Omotosho
Ekundayo Salusi Oloko
Ekundayo Salusi Oloko

Two men from Nigeria were arrested with stolen identification information on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

Ekundayo Oloko, 39, a native of Nigeria currently living in Houston, Texas, was driving northbound in a white 2021 Ford Explorer with a Florida license plate at about noon Thursday when he was pulled over for a window tint violation at Mile Marker 312 on I-75 near Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

During a traffic stop, Oloko was “defensive and overtly nervous.” Oloko, who was identified by this Texas driver’s license, said the vehicle was a rental.

A passenger was identified as 45-year-old Omotokunbo Omotosho, also a native of Nigeria now residing in Katy, Texas. He said his wife had handled the transaction for the vehicle’s rental. He had an expired Texas driver’s license. A computer check revealed that he was wanted on an Ohio warrant.

In the center console were two folded/crumpled pieces of lined notebook paper with the names, dates of birth, social security numbers, e-mail addresses, phone numbers, user names, member numbers, and addresses of two female Florida residents,” the trooper wrote in the arrest report.

There were “multiple” cell phones near the vehicle’s center console and five additional cell phones in a Louis Vuitton fanny pack. A spiral notebook was found which contained six pages of personal information including names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, passwords and driver’s license numbers. There were also two laptop computers in the vehicle. The trooper noted in the report that the men had no luggage.

Omotosho’s wallet contained Space Coast Credit Union debit and credit cards belonging to two women.

Both men were arrested on fraud charges and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. They were being held at the jail pending turnover to U.S. Immigrant and Customs Enforcement.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Problems with windows in homes in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident details problems he has had with windows at his home.

Disenchanted with life in The Villages

A Village of Richmond resident writes that he is disenchanted with life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Reopen the Barnstorm Theater

A Village of Hillsborough resident adds his voice in the growing chorus calling for the reopening of the Barnstorm Theater.

If we can’t get tee times it might be time to slow down construction of new homes

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager suggests that if the population is exceeding the amenities, then maybe it’s time to slow down on the construction of homes.

Our lunch was ruined thanks to a smoker

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says a smoker ruined her group’s recent lunch at a country club in The Villages.

Photos