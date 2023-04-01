Two Nigerian men arrested with stolen identification on I-75 in Sumter County

Two men from Nigeria were arrested with stolen identification information on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

Ekundayo Oloko, 39, a native of Nigeria currently living in Houston, Texas, was driving northbound in a white 2021 Ford Explorer with a Florida license plate at about noon Thursday when he was pulled over for a window tint violation at Mile Marker 312 on I-75 near Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

During a traffic stop, Oloko was “defensive and overtly nervous.” Oloko, who was identified by this Texas driver’s license, said the vehicle was a rental.

A passenger was identified as 45-year-old Omotokunbo Omotosho, also a native of Nigeria now residing in Katy, Texas. He said his wife had handled the transaction for the vehicle’s rental. He had an expired Texas driver’s license. A computer check revealed that he was wanted on an Ohio warrant.

“In the center console were two folded/crumpled pieces of lined notebook paper with the names, dates of birth, social security numbers, e-mail addresses, phone numbers, user names, member numbers, and addresses of two female Florida residents,” the trooper wrote in the arrest report.

There were “multiple” cell phones near the vehicle’s center console and five additional cell phones in a Louis Vuitton fanny pack. A spiral notebook was found which contained six pages of personal information including names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, passwords and driver’s license numbers. There were also two laptop computers in the vehicle. The trooper noted in the report that the men had no luggage.

Omotosho’s wallet contained Space Coast Credit Union debit and credit cards belonging to two women.

Both men were arrested on fraud charges and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. They were being held at the jail pending turnover to U.S. Immigrant and Customs Enforcement.