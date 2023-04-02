Another window horror story from Osceola Hills

To the Editor:

In response to the Letter to the Editor about the bad windows in Osceola Hills homes: we purchased our home when it was four years old and had it inspected. Inspector said it had 11 bad window panes which were foggy. Villages realtor said that seller would probably do something at closing to help pay for the window repairs. At closing we were told that The Villages considers the bad windows as a cosmetic problem and that the seller had no obligation to repair the windows. We bought the house anyway and had all 11 panes replaced ourselves paid for out of our pockets. Our next door neighbors are the original owners and they just had about 8 or 10 windows replaced under warranty, but had to pay installation. These are the crappiest windows that money can buy! Only lasting four years before needing replacement- someone should be held responsible! And if you are not lucky enough to be the original homeowner, even after only four years, you are stuck with the entire replacement bill!

Dan Meyers

Village of Osceola Hills