80.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, April 2, 2023
type here...

Another window horror story from Osceola Hills

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In response to the Letter to the Editor about the bad windows in Osceola Hills homes: we purchased our home when it was four years old and had it inspected. Inspector said it had 11 bad window panes which were foggy. Villages realtor said that seller would probably do something at closing to help pay for the window repairs. At closing we were told that The Villages considers the bad windows as a cosmetic problem and that the seller had no obligation to repair the windows. We bought the house anyway and had all 11 panes replaced ourselves paid for out of our pockets. Our next door neighbors are the original owners and they just had about 8 or 10 windows replaced under warranty, but had to pay installation. These are the crappiest windows that money can buy! Only lasting four years before needing replacement- someone should be held responsible! And if you are not lucky enough to be the original homeowner, even after only four years, you are stuck with the entire replacement bill!

Dan Meyers
Village of Osceola Hills

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Golf course conditions are unacceptable

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeSoto resident contends the condition of the golf courses in The Villages is unacceptable.

School bus picking up child in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident reports a school bus picking up and dropping off a child.

Too much complaining!

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wishes Villagers would stop complaining.

Every country has smokers

A Village of Richmond resident responds to a resident who complained a smoker ruined a recent outing at Palmer Legends Country Club. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Problems with windows in homes in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident details problems he has had with windows at his home.

Photos