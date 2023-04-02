71.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 2, 2023
Carole E. Gray Dawson

By Staff Report

Carole E. Gray Dawson, 85, passed away on March 26, 2023 in The Villages, Florida. She was born in Glen Falls, New York; the daughter of Hazel and Charles Wilson who basically raised her. Carole was a 1956 graduate of GF high school and was Methodist by faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Irv” Dawson. Their marriage lasted 55 ½ wonderful years, 20 of which belonged to the United States Navy. After Irv’s retirement from the Navy and both Carole and Irv’s retirement from the U.S Government, they retired to Singer Island (West Palm Beach) Florida where they spent 16 fun filled years prior to moving to The Villages in Central Florida where they enjoyed many more fun filled years.

While on Singer Island, Carole served as President of the Palm Beach Shores Property Owners Association and also President of The Seasiders, a community service organization.

There will be no calling hours or service at Carole’s request. She will be inurned alongside her best friend and husband, “Irv”.

It is Carole’s desire that donations in her memory be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital to help the children or to the ASPCA to help the animals in need.

