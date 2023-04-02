89.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 2, 2023
Villager serves three days in jail in theft of meatballs at Publix

By Staff Report
Sherri Lynn Bestor
Sherri Lynn Bestor

A Villager served three days in jail as punishment for opening and eating a package of meatballs at a Publix grocery store in The Villages.

Sherri Lynn Bestor, 59, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, went to the Publix at La Plaza Grande on Jan. 17 and headed for the deli with her boyfriend where she selected a package of meatballs. She opened the package and began eating the meatballs in the deli, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Bestor and her boyfriend had no money and no form of payment for the meatballs. A store manager told police that Publix wanted to press charges in the case. The meatballs were valued at $5.51. The Platteville, Wis. native served three days at the Lake County Jail before she was bonded out.

Last week she pleaded no contest to a charge of retail theft in Lake County Court. She was sentenced to time already served in jail and she paid $595 in fines and court costs.

