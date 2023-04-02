Villager to lose driver’s license after crashing into pole in roundabout

A Villager will lose his driver’ license after crashing into a pole in a roundabout.

Michael K. McDonald, 62, who lives in the Amelia Villas in the Village of Summerhill, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

The original arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office indicates that McDonald was involved in a single-vehicle crash at about 6 p.m. March 26, 2022 at the roundabout at El Camino Real and Buena Vista Boulevard. His gold 2011 Lexus ES350 had crashed into a light pole that was “broken into two separate pieces,” the report said. The vehicle’s side tire had “snapped off the axle and separated.”

It appeared McDonald had been drinking. He was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood. He consented to a blood draw and the sample was sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. In May, FDLE reported back that McDonald had a blood alcohol level of .199 on the day of the crash.