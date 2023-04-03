David Warren Lemnah

David (Dave) Warren Lemnah passed away on March 23, 2023 at the age of 83 at his home in the Villages, Florida. Dave was an Army Veteran, moving on to retire from IBM after 25 years. He then started his trucking business, D & S Trucking, while living in Sevierville, Tennessee. Dave retired again in 2010 when he relocated to The Villages, Florida. Dave was lucky to marry the love of his life, Suzanne (Demers) Lemnah in Vermont 59 years ago and enjoyed creating a beautiful family and sharing adventures together.

Anyone that knew Dave, got to see that he was a high energy and happy person who had never met a stranger or dog he didn’t enjoy getting to know. Dave loved his years on Lake Champlain boating with friends and family, traveling the country, golfing, volunteering for local non-profits and driving his Corvette. He also valued teaching his children life skills like splitting wood for heat, changing tires, basic carpentry and the art of a firm handshake. Dave had a passion for Notre Dame and Dolphins football enjoying watching the games with his son and daughter. Above all else, Dave lived his life embraced by his strong faith and the love he had for his family and friends.

Dave is survived by his wife Suzanne, son Christopher Lemnah and his wife Mandy of Winter Springs, Florida; daughter Michelle Fowler of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and his grandchildren Ryan and Jessica Lemnah and Morgan and Mackenzie Fowler and his bonus grandson, John Fowler IV.

Dave is also survived by his sister Kay Burda of Avenell, NJ and sister in law Sally Lemnah of St. Albans, Vermont as well as several nieces and nephews.

Dave was predeceased by his brothers Gordon and John Lemnah, sister and brother in law, Janet and Armand Gregoire.

A service for Dave will be held on April 14, 2023 at 11:30am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church located at 5323 E CR 462, Wildwood, FL 34785. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in his honor be sent to Cornerstone Hospice at 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778-9648. David and Suzanne spent several years volunteering for Cornerstone Hospice and in the final days of Dave’s life they supported him and Suzanne with their services.