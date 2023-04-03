Driver refuses to cooperate with police claiming he was ‘targeted’ in traffic stop

A driver refused to cooperate with police claiming he was “targeted” in a traffic stop.

Ricardo Ramos, 33, of Ocala, was driving a red Acura RSK at 2:45 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 301 at Huey Street when he made a lane change and interfered with the safe operation of another vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A police officer initiated a traffic stop at the Wildwood Shopping Center parking lot.

During the traffic stop, Ramos refused to provide documentation requested by the officer. Ramos claimed the officer had “targeted” his vehicle and unlawfully pulled him over, the report said. Ramos requested a supervisor be called to the scene and a sergeant responded to the shopping center parking lot. The sergeant requested that Ramos produce his driver’s license, registration and proof of insurance. When Ramos failed to do so, officers requested that he step out of the vehicle. When he refused to get out of the vehicle, the officers unbuckled his seatbelt, physically removed Ramos from the car and handcuffed him.

After Ramos finally provided his name and date of birth, a computer check revealed that in 2018 his driver’s license had been suspended indefinitely due to failure to pay financial obligations ordered by the court.

He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,500 bond.