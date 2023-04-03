88.7 F
The Villages
Monday, April 3, 2023
FHP identifies pedestrian struck and killed over weekend in Sumter County

By Staff Report

The Florida Highway Patrol has successfully identified a pedestrian struck and killed over the weekend in Sumter County.

FHP announced Monday the deceased is a 25-year-old Bushnell man. His name was not released.

The man at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday walked into the path of a sport utility vehicle driven by a 42-year-old Bartow woman who had been westbound on County Road 470, west of County Road 533, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he died of injuries suffered when he was struck by the SUV.

Over the weekend, FHP released a photo of a unique tattoo the man had on his body, in an effort to seek help from the public in making the identification.

 

