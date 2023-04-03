Georgene Montana

Georgene (Alcuri) Montana, age 75, recently of The Villages, Florida passed away on October 11, 2022. Georgene and her husband Frank moved to The Villages in 2015, having spent most of their lives together in Guilderland, New York.

Georgene was the youngest of two daughters of the late Carmela and Patrick Alcuri. Georgene was born in Catskill, New York and grew up in Coxsackie, New York. She is survived by her dear sister Patricia McCarroll and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Georgene married Frank D. Montana on April 12, 1969. They settled in Guilderland, New York where they raised their daughter Julie. When Julie was of school age, Georgene returned to the workforce at Arcadia Supply in Albany, New York. While Georgene worked fulltime outside the home, she was also very active in her daughter Julie’s various activities. Georgene retired from Arcadia Supply after 30 years of employment. Her husband Frank retired the same year and they moved to New Hampshire to be closer to Julie and her family.

After spending several years in New Hampshire having wonderful, irreplaceable moments with Julie and her family, Georgene and Frank moved to The Villages in Florida to spend their golden years having fun in the sun. While in Florida, Georgene enjoyed playing golf with her dear, soulmate Frank along with her girlfriends. She also loved being in her yard year-round tending to her many flowers.

Georgene was lovingly called “Nannie” by her grandson Sean and her granddaughter Madison. Her grandchildren adored their fun, most loving Nannie. They, along with Julie and her husband, Mark have forged many fond memories of their dear, sweet Nannie and Mom.

Everywhere Georgene lived, she quickly made long-lasting friendships. She had a gift to connect with people in an authentic, memorable way from the salesperson in a favorite store, to every member of her care team that were with her through her passing.

Her dear family and many friends miss her sweet smile, her infectious laugh; and her joyful spirit.

Please join her family in Celebrating her Life.

A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Monday, April 17th at 2:00pm St. Vincent de Paul Church Wildwood, FL

Memorial Donations in Georgene’s name can be made to the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation which funds grants to adult cancer patients in Florida that help pay everyday living expenses while undergoing treatment.

5985 Silver Falls Run, Suite 210 Bradenton, FL 34211 FCSF.org.