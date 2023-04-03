Janice Lynn Kaiser, 86, of The Villages, FL passed away March 25, 2023. She was born on September 29, 1936 in Saint Johns, Michigan.

She is preceded in death by her father, Angus McFadden, mother, Marjorie (Jennings) Cox, and stepfather, Fletcher Cox, and brother Don McFadden.

Jan is survived by her husband, Donald Kaiser of The Villages, FL, sons – Jeffrey Gault of Battle Creek, MI, John Gault of Bradenton, FL, and Jim (Maureen) Gault of Bradenton, FL, grandchildren – Rachel Gault, Nicole (Stevie) Spetoskey-Gault, Bridget Gault, Molli Gault, and Haley Gault as well as four great-grandchildren.

Jan spent most of her adult life living in Battle Creek, MI. Where she graduated from Lakeview High School. Professionally she had various clerical positions, worked at women’s retail stores and proudly managed an apartment complex.

In her personal life Jan lead with a huge heart especially towards animals. She always had a canine companion by her side, including her recent dog Maggie. She was an avid card player and enjoyed her leisurely trips to the casino. Jan shared many endearing moments at cottage on Gun Lake, MI with her family. Summers were spent feeding the ducks and grilling pork chops. She always made room at the table for new friends. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. May her memory always remain a blessing.

Services will be held at April 12, 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 17330 S US Highway 441, Summerfield, FL