65.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, April 3, 2023
type here...

Joyce R. Silverman

By Staff Report
Joyce R. Silverman
Joyce R. Silverman

We regretfully announce the passing of Joyce R. (Kettles) Silverman, former long time resident of Middletown, NY, on September 06, 2022 in The Villages, FL. Joyce was surrounded by her family and passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer.

Joyce was one of the strongest women ever to walk this earth; our family was blessed to have her. She served her community as a nurse for over 30 years. The imprint she left on our hearts exceeds the quantity of time she stayed here. She excelled at propping up her daughters and granddaughters and supporting them through their passions and difficulties. Joyce was talented and adventurous in many aspects of her life, a fantastic cook, seamstress, an amazing grandmother, mother, and friend who gave her all to those she cared for. We will never be able to fill the space left behind by her.

Joyce is survived by her brother Robert (Gunilla) Kettles; sister, Geraldine (John) Bruder; children, Jennifer (Al) Masker and Heidi (Nick) Rivera; granddaughters, Madalynn and Jocilyn; nieces, Diane and Karen; nephews John and Robert; many great nieces and nephews; and countless friends. Joyce was predeceased by her parents, John and Nellie, and her husband, Gary.

The family has held a private memorial.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Complaining about people complaining is complaining

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens reader, in a Letter to the Editor, points out that complaining about people complaining is complaining.

Another window horror story from Osceola Hills

Another reader has another window horror story from Osceola Hills. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Golf course conditions are unacceptable

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeSoto resident contends the condition of the golf courses in The Villages is unacceptable.

School bus picking up child in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident reports a school bus picking up and dropping off a child.

Too much complaining!

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wishes Villagers would stop complaining.

Photos