Joyce R. Silverman

We regretfully announce the passing of Joyce R. (Kettles) Silverman, former long time resident of Middletown, NY, on September 06, 2022 in The Villages, FL. Joyce was surrounded by her family and passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer.

Joyce was one of the strongest women ever to walk this earth; our family was blessed to have her. She served her community as a nurse for over 30 years. The imprint she left on our hearts exceeds the quantity of time she stayed here. She excelled at propping up her daughters and granddaughters and supporting them through their passions and difficulties. Joyce was talented and adventurous in many aspects of her life, a fantastic cook, seamstress, an amazing grandmother, mother, and friend who gave her all to those she cared for. We will never be able to fill the space left behind by her.

Joyce is survived by her brother Robert (Gunilla) Kettles; sister, Geraldine (John) Bruder; children, Jennifer (Al) Masker and Heidi (Nick) Rivera; granddaughters, Madalynn and Jocilyn; nieces, Diane and Karen; nephews John and Robert; many great nieces and nephews; and countless friends. Joyce was predeceased by her parents, John and Nellie, and her husband, Gary.

The family has held a private memorial.