Lynne Marie Morneault, 79, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on March 7, 2023, after a year stay in Memory Care facility due to dementia.

She was born on March 14, 1943, to Marge and Michel Albano in Chicago, IL and was raised by her grandmother in Havana, IL. Lynne graduated from Havana Regional High School in 1961, and she married Michel Dutton and raised 3 children, Brenda, Michael, and Kathleen. In 1970, she divorces him and moved to Florida with her 3 children to live with her parents. In December, she met Albert Morneault at the local bowling alley and were married on April 25, 1971.

Late in life, she went to the University of South Florida and received a degree in English from the Collage of Arts and Science on August 9, 1994. She then went to Nova Southeastern College and received a master’s degree in Guidance Counselling from the College of Arts and Science on April 30, 2001.

In 1990, she started working at the Pinellas County Schools as an aide in the guidance Department, later graduated to a teacher in August 1994, and then to a position of Guidance Counselor at a Middle School in August 2001. She retired in April 2005 after 15 years of service.

In 1993, Lynne and Albert travel in a motor home for 25 years seeing many Historical National Parks and were members of the Trail Blazing Sam Chapter of Good Sams of Florida.

They celebrated 52 years of blissful life.

Lynne is survived by her husband, Albert Morneault, Five children, daughter Brenda Sweeney, son-in-law, David Z, son Michael Morneault, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, daughter Kathleen Khitlik, son, Jason Morneault, daughter-in-law Dari, son David Morneault, daughter-in-law Alisia, and eight grandchildren, Jake, Rachel, Christopher, Mathew, Neo, Anna, Lilly, and Samuel.

A celebration of Life will be held at 11am on April 22, 2023 at New Covenant United Methodist Church, 3470 Woodridge Drive, The Villages, FL 32162.

A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on April 21, 2023 at the Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, FL 33513 (352) 793-7740 (Albert is a Veteran).