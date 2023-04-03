Passenger arrested with marijuana after traffic stop

A passenger was arrested with marijuana after a traffic stop by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy.

The driver of a gray Nissan had been traveling at 11 p.m. Sunday in the area of County Road 466 and U.S. 301 when the driver passed another vehicle in a designated left turn only lane, on a solid yellow line, according to an arrest report. A traffic stop was initiated at County Road 229 and County Road 466 in Oxford.

A passenger in the vehicle, 23-year-old Sean Michael Widner of Oxford, appeared “nervous” and exhibited “abnormal breathing patterns.” He turned over a black zippered bag that held a leafy green substance that tested positive for marijuana.

After the occupants of the vehicle had been asked to step out of the car, a clear plastic bag was found where Widner had been seated. The bag had a residue that tested positive for THC.

He was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.