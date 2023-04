To the Editor:

I have also seen elementary school kids being dropped off at the Santo Domingo gate and they walk home. I know where one lives, and I will not reveal where, but the parents in their “40’s” have a yard/landscaping business.

I have the same question about children in The Villages. We were told when we bought our that children were not allowed UNLESS there was a medical problem which I don’t see in these kids.

Ron Irwin

Village of Polo Ridge