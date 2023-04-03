Suspected shoplifter nabbed with more than $750 in stolen merchandise at Target

A suspected shoplifter was nabbed with more than $750 in stolen merchandise at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.

Thomas Falzone, 22, who is homeless, went into the store at about 7 p.m. Friday and selected merchandise including headphones, an Apple air tag, pop socket, a water bottle and groceries which he loaded into a Swiss Gear backpack stolen from the store’s camping department, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

He left the store with no attempt to pay for the items which totaled $753 in value. He was stopped on the sidewalk in front of the store and taken into custody on a charge of grand retail theft. He was also wanted on two Lake County warrants charging him with violation of probation for possession of methamphetamine.

Falzone was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.