Too many people complaining

To the Editor:

I’ve been reading many complaints lately about The Villages restaurants being overcrowded, town squares, and bad golf course conditions. I’ll have to confess there are inconveniences at times but first and foremost its difficult or impossible to find a similar place for the cost we pay for these amenities. Our courses are in bad shape mostly because we haven’t had rain in how long? They can’t drain the ponds dry, can we? In the summer everything becomes green and lush again, doesn’t it? The overcrowding of the town squares is frustrating, but not if you own a business there. We’ll be glad and happy again when all snowbirds go home soon, won’t we? I know people in condos in Chicago who pay three times as much for a one bedroom apartment and one parking place! It’s hard to play golf in a underground garage on Madison Avenue or pickleball. I’m patiently waiting for Lou Malnoti’s pizza to open up in a town square but I won’t hold my breath. I just want to say nothing is perfect in any community and especially 55 and older ones that can’t compare to The Villages. If you don’t like it here don’t buy here or sell what you already have because you’ve probably made 25 to 50 percent already on your property! Not bad for a place that’s so horrible.

Chuck Westlake

Village of La Belle South