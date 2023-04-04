Charles Lindsey Payne, 83, Fruitland Park, Florida went to be with the Lord on April 1, 2023 at U. F. Health Leesburg Hospital surrounded by his loving wife and family. Charles was born on October 26, 1939 in Decherd, Tennessee to his parents, Lindsey Jones Payne and Jennie Ann (Duncan) Payne.

Charles moved to Fruitland Park in 1974, from Akron, Ohio. He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Leesburg, where he met his wife Kathleen and married in 1991. Charles belonged to the Masonic Lodge #58 of Leesburg, Florida and began his membership in Masonic Lodge in Akron, Ohio and was recognized for over 55 plus years of membership. He served in the Ohio Army National Guard. Charles had worked and retired from Golden Gem Growers, Inc. as an I.T. Director with over 28 years of distinguished service.

He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years: Kathleen Sutton Seese Payne of Fruitland Park, FL; a son: Daniel Paul Seese of Jacksonville, FL; two daughters: Suzanne Lynne Grove and her husband Bill of Bristol, TN and Dawnna Lynn Mobley and her husband Jesse of Ocala, FL; a brother: James Parker Payne of Mt. Juliet, TN; eight grandchildren: Marissa Parker, Amber Mobley, Kalyn Mobley, Brianna Mobley, Savanna Mobley, B.J. Grove, Michael Grove and Dylan Seese; four great-grandchildren: Elizabeth, Weston, Roman and Kaylee; three nieces: Kim Greenwood, Stephanie Belles and Heather Jewell; a nephew; Andy Payne; and numerous grand-nephews and grand-nieces.

Charles was preceded in death by his beloved parents and a beloved son: John Michael Payne.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 from 6:00pM to 8:00PM at Page-Theus Funeral Home Chapel in Leesburg. Funeral Services to be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 1:00PM at Page-Theus Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Gary Blanchard Officiating. Burial to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Leesburg.