Charles Robert Vanderford, of The Villages, FL, died peacefully in his sleep on March 30, 2023 at the age of 80 years old.

Charles was born on February 10, 1943 in Elgin, Illinois. Charles, better known as Charlie, leaves family members: his wife of 57 years Diane Vanderford, his son Doug Vanderford, and his daughter Cara Vanderford Good. Charlie’s pride and joy were his four grandchildren, Jonny B. Good, Dalton Vanderford, Greyson Good, and Daphne Vanderford. Charlie is also survived by his younger brother Gene Vanderford (Sheila) of The Villages, sister Penny Mensik (Chuck) of West Dundee, Illinois and sister-in-law, Ruth Kummet of Elgin, Illinois.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Chuck and Sybil, his older sister Judith Luscher and her husband Bill Luscher, his younger sister Pamela Prickett and his brother-in-law Harold Kummet.

Charlie graduated from Elgin High School in 1961. In 1965, Charlie and Diane (Reimer) were married in Elgin, Illinois. He graduated from Southern Illinois University in 1967. In 1968, during the Vietnam War, Charlie joined the United States Air Force and had a 20-year career with 10 moves, finally retiring as a Lt. Colonel in Tampa in 1988.

Charlie then went on to fly commercially with Midway Airlines. He flew “till he couldn’t” and transitioned to a role at University of South Florida working in the Graduate School as the Director of Graduate Enrollment Analysis. Charlie and Diane moved to The Villages, FL in 2005.

Charlie was larger than life and had a positive impact on everyone he met. He will be dearly missed by all.

A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends on April 22, 2023, at 3pm at the Eisenhower Recreation Center in The Villages. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a Veteran’s Services organization of your choice in Charlie’s name would be appreciated.