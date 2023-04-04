It’s important to yield

To the Editor:

I have lived in The Villages for over 20 years and I am amazed that no one has brought up the subject about the law of yielding. On the side streets where there is only a trail that separates the cart from the car traffic and when the cart comes to a yield sign they never yield to the car traffic. I have had carts pull in front of me when only ten feet separated us. Oh, the driver stuck out his had and yes I had to brake hard to keep from killing him. Please, please someone get the message out the yield sign is for the golf cart, not the moving traffic.

Larry Wells

Village of Fernandina