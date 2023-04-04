63.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
type here...

New restaurant coming to busy intersection already causing concern

By Staff Report

Panda Express logoA new restaurant is coming to a busy intersection already causing concern.

A site plan has been filed for a new Panda Express restaurant to be built in the Beaumont development at the corner of County Road 466A and County Road 462 in Wildwood.

The restaurant will include a drive-through lane. There will be interior seating for 48 diners in the eatery which will be 2,600 square feet, including a patio area. There will be seven employees working during the busiest shifts at the restaurant, according to site plan documents.

A Panda Express restaurant is coming to the Beaumont development at the corner of County Road 466A and County Road 462
A Panda Express restaurant is coming to the Beaumont development at the corner of County Road 466A and County Road 462 in Wildwood.

The developer of the project is Panda Express Inc. headquartered in Rosemead, Calif.

Panda Express is an American fast food restaurant chain that specializes in American Chinese cuisine. With over 2,200 locations, it is the largest Asian-segment restaurant chain in the United States. The company was founded in 1983 and has 40,000 employees.

A Panda Express has been located for many years at the corner of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake.

A Panda Express restaurant is located at the corner of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake.

The new Panda Express is to be built at a rapidly developing intersection already raising concerns about safety. A new Home Depot is coming to that intersection and an area dubbed “church row” on County Road 462 has required traffic control from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on busy Sundays. New apartment complexes in that area also will add to surging traffic.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why does someone buy a home here and then complain?

A Village of Fenney resident is wondering why someone would buy a home in The Villages and then spend all their time complaining.

Too many people complaining

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of La Belle South resident makes the point that Villagers who are constantly complaining should see that the glass is half full. Or more.

School buses in The Villages

A Village of Polo Ridge resident reports that he has also seen school buses picking up and dropping off children in The Villages. Are children allowed here?

Complaining about people complaining is complaining

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens reader, in a Letter to the Editor, points out that complaining about people complaining is complaining.

Another window horror story from Osceola Hills

Another reader has another window horror story from Osceola Hills. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos