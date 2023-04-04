85.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Speeding driver from Honduras arrested after caught driving without license

By Staff Report
Jose Francis Pesquera Perez

A speeding driver from Honduras was arrested after he was caught driving without a license.

Jose Francis Pesquera Perez, 45, who lives in the Lake Sumter Apartments at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road, was caught on radar traveling 68 miles per hour in 45 mph zone at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Dixie Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

A traffic stop was initiated and the officer found the Pesquera Perez was driving without a license. He presented the officer with an identification card from Honduras.

Pesquera Perez was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was also issued a ticket for speeding. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

