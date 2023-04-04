Stepson who had been drinking allegedly attacks stepfather in The Villages

A stepson who had been drinking was jailed after allegedly knocking his stepfather to the floor over their living arrangement in The Villages.

William Alan Jordan, 47, was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65 at about 4 p.m. Sunday at the home that stepfather and stepson share in the 1600 block of Pinehurst Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Officers were called to the home where the 75-year-old said he had been knocked to the floor by his stepson, who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The stepfather said Jordan is on medication and “likes to mix it with alcohol.” The pair had argued earlier in the day, prompting Jordan to leave for a few hours. When Jordan returned to the home, it was apparent he had been drinking. Jordan walked straight up to his stepfather and “pushed him without even saying a word,” the report said. Jordan said his mother and stepfather “were just not happy he was living there,” the report said. The report indicated Jordan moved in with them in December.

As he was being transported to the Lake County Jail in a squad car, Jordan insisted he had done no wrong. He also threatened that, “once he gets out there will be trouble,” the officer wrote in the arrest report. He was booked at the jail on $2,000 bond.