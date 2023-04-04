Summerfield man arrested after multi-vehicle crash at U.S. Hwy 441 and County Road 42

A Summerfield man was arrested after a multi-vehicle crash at U.S. Hwy. 441 and County Road 42.

Robert Edward Flannery, 68, initially tried to claim his female companion had been at the wheel of a red Ram pickup truck which had been involved in crash at at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. However, occupants of the three other vehicles involved in the accident said that Flannery and the woman attempted to “swap seats.” When Flannery exited the vehicle he was “stumbling around,” according to the witnesses.

Flannery performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .000. He provided a urine sample upon request.

The trooper investigating the accident also found that Flannery was operating the truck without a license.

Flannery was arrested on multiple counts of driving under the influence with property damage and driving without a license. He was booked on $10,000 bond at the Marion County Jail.