Villager arrested after allegedly stalking woman at her workplace

A Villager was arrested after allegedly stalking a woman at her workplace.

Jeffrey Martin Vanstrom, 61, who lives on Cannon Loop in the Village of McClure, was arrested Monday on charges of stalking and battery.

A woman told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies she sent Vanstrom an email in March telling him to “cease all communication with her and not to come to her home or place of employment,” according to an arrest report. However, he continued to send text messages to her and “begged” her to respond.

The woman was at work Monday when the Neenah, Wis. native showed up at her place of employment. He came to the front door, but could not enter due to the front door being locked. The woman left her desk and “stayed in the back of the business out of view” until she believed Vanstrom had gone away. A short time later, he drove to the back of the business and asked one of the woman’s co-workers to have her come outside and speak with him.

After it appeared Vanstrom left the area, the woman took some personal belongings out to her car. Vanstrom pulled back into the driveway of the business and tried to speak with the woman, who instructed him not to speak with her or touch her. She said the Vanstrom, who stands 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 300 pounds, grabbed her left hand “as if he was trying to hold it.”

Deputies went to Vanstrom’s home and took him into custody. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was initially held without bond.