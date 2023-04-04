We love seeing political odd couple working together to get answers

We love seeing a political odd couple working together to get answers.

In their first letter together as ranking member and chair of the Senate Armed Services Military Personnel Subcommittee, Senators Rick Scott and Elizabeth Warren wrote to Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel, Gilbert R. Cisneros Jr., following up on requests for information by members of the committee. The letter follows recent testimony before the subcommittee where senators raised their concern over lack of responsiveness from the Department of Defense to Congressional requests for information.

“We want to remind you of the several requests for information, reports, and responses to previous letters requesting information that Senators have yet to receive and that they raised with you and your colleagues during the hearing,” wrote the lawmakers.

Several members on the subcommittee have reached out to DoD multiple times, seeking information about recent policy directives and overdue reports on military personnel that were required under previous National Defense Authorization Acts.

“In all cases the requests issued last week were at least the second if not in some cases the third time we have called upon the Department to comply,” concluded the Scott and Warren. “As we both indicated to you all during the hearing, congressional requests for information are not only owed to us due to our constitutional oversight responsibilities, but they are also an important means by which our two branches of government can cooperate for the sake of better policy on behalf of taxpayers.”

Republican Scott is a former two-term governor of Florida. Warren is a well-known Democrat representing Massachusetts. It’s not the first time these two have joined forces. Last month, they got together in the wake of recent banking failures.

While ugly partisanship and bickering in Congress make headlines, two very different senators are showing the nation that working together is better.