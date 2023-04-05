Any easy explanation for overcrowding on the golf courses

To the Editor:

There is a very simple reason why it is increasingly difficult to obtain a requested tee time in The Villages. During a three-year stretch, dating back to 2020, there are no new Executive 9-hole courses built and opened to the community. Dating back to 2014, there has been only one 18-hole championship course opened.

In addition, during a nine-year stretch, there are no new golf practice facilities opened, which is why Sarasota Golf Practice facility is so over-crowded.

Meanwhile, there are approximately 4,000 new homes built and sold each year. With a large expanding population, and no new courses and facilities to supply the growing demand, the existing courses and facilities are overwhelmed. As a result, tee time requests get denied, and the courses get overplayed, leading to deteriorating conditions.

Tony Grzesik

Village of LaBelle North