Colin Gray, 74, loving husband, father and papa passed away peacefully on March 31st at Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, FL.

Colin was born in Aberdeen, Scotland and moved to the United States as a child. After graduating from Willowbrook High School in Villa Park, IL, he enlisted in the Army and served with the 82nd Airborne Division arriving in Vietnam with the Golden Brigade. Upon his return, he obtained his bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and was a police officer with the Lombard Police Department before knee injuries led to a career change. He then earned his master’s degree in Elementary Education and was a teacher at Spring Hills School in Roselle, IL for 22 years before his retirement.

It was during his police career that he met his wife, Kristine. They married in 1974 and raised a daughter, Kimberlee. They lived most of their lives in Lombard, IL before retiring to The Villages, FL in 2020.

Colin was an avid reader who loved to golf, garden, and scuba dive. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to everyone without question. Colin was an active member of the Chicago Chapter 82nd Airborne Division Assoc. and the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 in The Villages.

Colin is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kristine, daughter Kimberlee Gray-Kaliski (David), grandchildren Haylee and Ian Kaliski and brothers Douglas (Patricia) and Glen (Suzanne) as well as many others who loved him.

Celebration of Life services will be held in both Florida and Illinois at a later date. A private military service will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to: Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care Foundation at www.cornerstonehospice.org/the-foundation/