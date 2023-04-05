Dine-and-dasher ordered to pay restitution after skipping out on second meal

A dine-and-dasher has been ordered to pay restitution after skipping out on her tab at a local restaurant.

Tara Leigh Clutter, 43, who lives in The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake, pleaded no contest last month in Lake County Court to a charge she failed to pay her bill in December at the Ichiban Buffet in Leesburg. As part of the plea agreement, she must pay $57.45 in restitution to the restaurant. She served 19 days in the Lake County Jail as a result of that arrest.

At the time of her visit to Ichiban Buffet, Clutter had been free on her own recognizance after a dine-and-dash arrest Sept. 6 after skipping out on her tab at Perkins restaurant on Bichara Boulevard in The Villages. She served 10 days in jail in that incident.