Grandchildren and golf carts everywhere in The Villages during Easter weekend

The population of grandchildren in The Villages swells to its annual peak during Easter.

With the rapid growth of The Villages, the number of visiting grandchildren in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown at Easter continues to rise right along with the retiree population.

Any grandchild will tell you that a highlight of the visit is traveling around The Villages in a golf cart.

Unfortunately, we’ve seen plenty of bad behavior when it comes to grandchildren and golf carts.

A few points to remember:

• You must be at least 14 years old to drive a golf cart.

• Seatbelts are not mandatory, but many grandparents have determined that seatbelts are worth their weight in gold when they click in precious cargo such as grandchildren. In golf cart accidents, the most serious injuries, usually head trauma, occur when people are ejected from their carts.

• Law enforcement urges Villagers not to hand the golf cart key over to grandchildren, but to go with them. A grandchild might have a tough time fighting the temptation to speed. There’s also plenty of opportunity to get lost in The Villages.