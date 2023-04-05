74.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
type here...

Homeless man arrested after returning to scene of previous day’s theft

By Staff Report
David Douglas Murtaugh
David Douglas Murtaugh

A homeless man was arrested after returning to the scene of a previous day’s theft.

David Douglas Murtaugh, 35, was arrested Monday morning at the TA Travel Center on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy responded to the travel center after the manager reported that Murtaugh showed there after allegedly stealing $6.98 in merchandise on Sunday, according to an arrest report. The theft was captured on video. The manager said he wanted to ban Murtaugh from the travel center.

Murtaugh was found to be in possession of a silver pipe with the residue of marijuana and a grinder which contained marijuana.

The Virginia native was arrested on charges of theft, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It is so sad to see what they are doing to President Trump

A Village of Poinciana resident says it is so sad to see what they are doing to President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

You can’t simply blame snowbirds

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends you can’t blame snowbirds for a lack of tee times.

It’s important to yield

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out the importance of yielding.

Why does someone buy a home here and then complain?

A Village of Fenney resident is wondering why someone would buy a home in The Villages and then spend all their time complaining.

Too many people complaining

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of La Belle South resident makes the point that Villagers who are constantly complaining should see that the glass is half full. Or more.

Photos