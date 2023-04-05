Homeless man arrested after returning to scene of previous day’s theft

A homeless man was arrested after returning to the scene of a previous day’s theft.

David Douglas Murtaugh, 35, was arrested Monday morning at the TA Travel Center on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy responded to the travel center after the manager reported that Murtaugh showed there after allegedly stealing $6.98 in merchandise on Sunday, according to an arrest report. The theft was captured on video. The manager said he wanted to ban Murtaugh from the travel center.

Murtaugh was found to be in possession of a silver pipe with the residue of marijuana and a grinder which contained marijuana.

The Virginia native was arrested on charges of theft, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.