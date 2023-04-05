Joan Visnyai

June 26, 1941 – March 20, 2023

Our dearly loving Joan has passed away from complications of COVID & Alzheimer’s Disease. The terrible disease Alzheimer’s made her golden years not so golden, but prior to her diagnosis; she lived a fearless life of adventure, fun, and love.

Born in Wheatland, Pennsylvania, she graduated from high school and obtained a beautician’s license from the state of Pennsylvania. She met the love of her life, Frank Visnyai, and married him in 1960. Over the course of their marriage, they lived in seven states, travelled the world, raised a family and eventually retired in The Villages, Florida.

Joan was a social butterfly who loved to visit and laughed with anyone & everyone. Everywhere she went she made a new friend and maintained many close friendships throughout her life. She enjoyed travelling with her husband and loved learning about different cultures. Their home was full of treasures found during their world travels. She was a wonderful cook, loved to entertain and held many epic dinner parties & large family gatherings. Joan was also an artist who painted on canvas, glass, and candles. She was a writer who wrote her memoir and family history in an unpublished book she called “Season’s Past”. She loved to sing karaoke and taught herself how to play the guitar. She worked in many industries over her lifetime, but her love was sales and closing deals. Joan was fiercely competitive with herself and others. Everything she undertook was practiced until she was satisfied with the result as being as close to perfection as possible.

Above all, her greatest joy was her family. She supported all of us with the same love and determination that she lived every day in her own life. We could not ask for a better Mom, Grandma, and role model.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Frank Visnyai, her mother Hazel B. Cole, father Woodrow H. Cole Sr., and brother Woodrow H. Cole Jr. She is survived by her sons Frank Allen, Timothy Paul, granddaughter Audrey, many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family members living across the United States.