To the Editor:

This is follow up to a question from Mr. Fred Gosain recently published in Villages-News.com regarding who is paying for Gov. DeSantis’ book tour. I am a Florida resident concerned about how our state budget is spent. I am also a news junkie who has yet to find this addressed in any media.

Kudos to Villages-News.com for allowing the issue to be raised.

I also question how Mr. DeSantis can use work time in his paid position as Florida governor to promote his book, and himself, for personal gain.

The Florida Legislature is in final stages of reviewing bill SB 1616 which, for the first time, would restrict the travel expenses of the governor and his family from public record – retroactively. The bill indicates this is for travel security. I haven’t yet received feedback from my legislature representative as to how restricting public access to cost of the travel (without specifying destination) promotes additional safety.

These are non-partisan questions that I think are shared by many Florida residents, even if they don’t live in The Villages.

Lynds Kooser

St. Petersburg