Residents cheer decision to cut off liquor sales earlier in Spanish Springs

Residents are cheering a decision to cut off liquor sales earlier in Spanish Springs.

Earlier this week on a 4-1 vote, the Lady Lake Commission decided to limit liquor sales from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. The commission went a step farther than the limit which had been requested by Police Chief Robert Tempesta in the wake of a fatal shooting in the wee hours last month at Applebee’s. At the moment, bars can stay open until 2 a.m. There will be public hearings conducted by the town prior to the final adoption of an ordinance formalizing the change in hours for liquor sales.

“There is no possible reason to allow these establishments to be open and serve alcohol until 2 a.m.! Only bad things happen at that time of the morning, as witnessed by the reports of all the incidents happening now,” said Villager Bill Ford

Village of Mallory Square resident Linda Barnhorst said most retirees are home long before 2 a.m.

“I would think mainly non-Village people would be there in the later hours,” she said.

Villager Patrick Hunt wondered what type of people would be hanging around The Villages at such an hour

“Why are these kinds of people allowed in The Villages, anyway?” he asked. “I pay a lot of money to feel safe!”

Toby Grossman, also of the Village of Mallory Square, echoed that sentiment.

“This is a family community and I don’t like drunks throwing drinks all over the place. If it helps keeping the peace I am all for it,” he said.