87.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
type here...

Villagers petition to turn up the music at Sawgrass Grove

By Staff Report

More than 1,200 Villagers have signed a petition to turn up the music at Sawgrass Grove.

Residents who live near the entertainment venue contend that when they purchased their homes, the closeness to the yet-to-be-opened Sawgrass Grove venue was a major selling point. The ability to walk or take a short golf cart ride to Sawgrass Grove for dinner, drinks or dancing was very enticing.

However, since the venue opened this past fall, some residents began complaining about the music and The Villages Entertainment Department reportedly responded by turning down the volume and bringing in more acoustic acts while reducing the number rock-and-roll bands.

Now, residents of the Village of St. Catherine and Cason Hammock contend the investment they made in their homes is under attack by those who don’t want to hear the music. Residents have told Villages-News.com that when they were home, they could hear – at a distance – music from Sawgrass Grove. If they are in their homes, reading a book or watching television, the music could not be heard. They say the dueling pianos and laid-back acoustic guitars aren’t stimulating entertainment for a night out.

An aerial view of the Sawgrass Grove Market
An aerial view of the Sawgrass Grove Market.

Marycarol Skaggs of the Village of St. Catherine launched the petition drive. A copy of the petition was sent earlier this week to The Villages Entertainment Department.

You can read the entire petition below:

Dear Villages Entertainment:

We understand that you are investigating noise levels in response to a few complaints from neighbors around Sawgrass Grove. They represent the minority, and we don’t believe that our enjoyment of this special venue should be impacted by the few who neglected to properly research their home’s location. Most of us understood when we purchased in the surrounding neighborhoods that we would be close to a music venue. We accepted (and some even anticipated) that we would hear the music. Now, in response to a few complaints the sound has been turned down and adjusted in a way that it’s difficult to hear well even sitting in the Grove. We are concerned that ongoing sound issues will drive our favorite bands away.
We are signing this petition to demonstrate to you that the majority of the neighbors of Sawgrass Grove appreciate the music and the volume. Since it does not violate any noise ordinance, we believe you should let the sound technicians do their job of creating an great blend and a fun atmosphere for the majority to enjoy. 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Any easy explanation for overcrowding on the golf courses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of LaBelle North resident offers an easy explanation for overcrowding on the golf courses in The Villages.

Kudos to Villages-News.com for allowing the issue to be raised

A reader from St. Petersburg writes in a Letter to the Editor that an important issue has been raised by the author of another Letter to the Editor published in Villages-News.com.

We need a special section for the complainers

A Village of Mallory Square resident suggests a special section to accommodate the complainers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It is so sad to see what they are doing to President Trump

A Village of Poinciana resident says it is so sad to see what they are doing to President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

You can’t simply blame snowbirds

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends you can’t blame snowbirds for a lack of tee times.

Photos