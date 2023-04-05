Villagers petition to turn up the music at Sawgrass Grove

More than 1,200 Villagers have signed a petition to turn up the music at Sawgrass Grove.

Residents who live near the entertainment venue contend that when they purchased their homes, the closeness to the yet-to-be-opened Sawgrass Grove venue was a major selling point. The ability to walk or take a short golf cart ride to Sawgrass Grove for dinner, drinks or dancing was very enticing.

However, since the venue opened this past fall, some residents began complaining about the music and The Villages Entertainment Department reportedly responded by turning down the volume and bringing in more acoustic acts while reducing the number rock-and-roll bands.

Now, residents of the Village of St. Catherine and Cason Hammock contend the investment they made in their homes is under attack by those who don’t want to hear the music. Residents have told Villages-News.com that when they were home, they could hear – at a distance – music from Sawgrass Grove. If they are in their homes, reading a book or watching television, the music could not be heard. They say the dueling pianos and laid-back acoustic guitars aren’t stimulating entertainment for a night out.

Marycarol Skaggs of the Village of St. Catherine launched the petition drive. A copy of the petition was sent earlier this week to The Villages Entertainment Department.

You can read the entire petition below:

Dear Villages Entertainment:

We understand that you are investigating noise levels in response to a few complaints from neighbors around Sawgrass Grove. They represent the minority, and we don’t believe that our enjoyment of this special venue should be impacted by the few who neglected to properly research their home’s location. Most of us understood when we purchased in the surrounding neighborhoods that we would be close to a music venue. We accepted (and some even anticipated) that we would hear the music. Now, in response to a few complaints the sound has been turned down and adjusted in a way that it’s difficult to hear well even sitting in the Grove. We are concerned that ongoing sound issues will drive our favorite bands away.

We are signing this petition to demonstrate to you that the majority of the neighbors of Sawgrass Grove appreciate the music and the volume. Since it does not violate any noise ordinance, we believe you should let the sound technicians do their job of creating an great blend and a fun atmosphere for the majority to enjoy.