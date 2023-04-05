85.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, April 5, 2023
type here...

We need a special section for the complainers

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I would like to complain about too many complainer letters. I suggest a separate section for complainers! But, I guess they would complain about that.

Carl Wolff
Village of Mallory Square

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It is so sad to see what they are doing to President Trump

A Village of Poinciana resident says it is so sad to see what they are doing to President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

You can’t simply blame snowbirds

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends you can’t blame snowbirds for a lack of tee times.

It’s important to yield

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out the importance of yielding.

Why does someone buy a home here and then complain?

A Village of Fenney resident is wondering why someone would buy a home in The Villages and then spend all their time complaining.

Too many people complaining

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of La Belle South resident makes the point that Villagers who are constantly complaining should see that the glass is half full. Or more.

Photos